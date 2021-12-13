FCCI stresses promoting Punjab culture

The traditional and rural culture of Punjab must be preserved and promoted for the new generation to educate them about its centuries old historic and social background in addition to highlighting its beauty and economic benefits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The traditional and rural culture of Punjab must be preserved and promoted for the new generation to educate them about its centuries old historic and social background in addition to highlighting its beauty and economic benefits.

This was stated by Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry while addressing a meeting of the FCCI Standing Committee on Agri-tourism and its Development. He welcomed the new cultural policy of Punjab government and said that we must explore avenues of progress and prosperity by sticking to our own cultural heritage. He also appreciated the role of FCCI standing committee and said that it had done an excellent job by organising different events of public interest.

Syed Khalid Mahmood, chairman FCCI standing committee, thanked President FCCI and said: "Lyallpur Jaggery Festival" will be held in Lyallpur Farmer Mall Gutwala on Dec 19. He said that jaggery production is a century old tradition of the area and "we must present it in a new and attractive manner to keep it alive". He said that students from different schools and colleges would be specially invited to attend it in addition to the families. "They would be given information about the mode of preparing jaggery from sugarcane in addition to preparing different value-added products from it.

Atif Munir Sheikh stressed the need to further improve the arrangement of this festival and said that he would like to personally participate in it.