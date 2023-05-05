FCCI stresses strategy to check uneven growth of urban cantres

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad said on Friday that a comprehensive strategy should be evolved to check exponential, unplanned and unorganised growth of the urban cantres, by proposing establishment of new cities with a distance of at least 10 kilometres to control the ill impact of climate and environmental changes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad said on Friday that a comprehensive strategy should be evolved to check exponential, unplanned and unorganised growth of the urban cantres, by proposing establishment of new cities with a distance of at least 10 kilometres to control the ill impact of climate and environmental changes.

Addressing a function at the chamber, he said that construction of highrise buildings without provision of planned security and safety measures were posing a serious threat to human life. He quoted a recent incident of fire in Montgomery bazaar in which precious lives were lost as rescue vehicles could not reach the spot immediately due to encroachments and illegal parking. "The building also lacked the facility of emergency exit," he said and added that it had become a common practice to build multistorey buildings without emergency exit and other safety measures. He said that the administration took notice of the situation, but its actions were cosmetic and temporary and failed to produce tangible results.

He said that the government should legislate and no building should be allowed without fire-fighting equipment and emergency exit, etc. He appreciated Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, who had been making serious efforts to curb the menace of encroachments, particularly in the downtown areas. He said that planned parking should be arranged in addition to completion of the existing parking plaza outside the Chiniot bazar. He said that Faisalabad Parking Company should also carve out a long-term strategy to generate funds through collection of parking fee, so that new multistorey parking plazas could also be built in the other busy and congested commercial areas.

Continuing, Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that ten-kilometre green area around cities must be protected through legislation and no construction in that area should be allowed in any case. He said that it would serve as breathing space for the concrete jungle of urban centres. He also demanded that Rescue-1122 might be equipped with the latest machinery to undertake emergency operations in highrise buildings and evacuation of trapped inhabitants. He appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122, but expressed surprise that the fire-fighting section of Municipal Corporation remained dormant, proving that it was sheer wastage of public tax.

Rescue-1122 District Officer Malik Ihtasham Wahala said that Faisalabad was the second biggest district of Punjab, with a population of nine million people. "We are receiving over 400 emergency calls daily, which are responded to in the shortest possible time," he said and added that each and every commercial building must have an emergency exit, fire-fighting equipment and safety officers to avoid any mishap. He also stressed the need for promotion of safety culture and offered free fire safety training to the private commercial and industrial entities.

FCCI Standing Committee on Occupational Health and Safety Chairman Saiful Qahar proposed coordination between the chamber and Rescue-1122 to improve safety environment in highrise buildings. He also demanded that all public vehicles must have fire extinguishers.

Rescue Engineer Tariq Mahmood and Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Shahid were also present.