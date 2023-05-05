UrduPoint.com

FCCI Stresses Strategy To Check Uneven Growth Of Urban Cantres

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:39 PM

FCCI stresses strategy to check uneven growth of urban cantres

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad said on Friday that a comprehensive strategy should be evolved to check exponential, unplanned and unorganised growth of the urban cantres, by proposing establishment of new cities with a distance of at least 10 kilometres to control the ill impact of climate and environmental changes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad said on Friday that a comprehensive strategy should be evolved to check exponential, unplanned and unorganised growth of the urban cantres, by proposing establishment of new cities with a distance of at least 10 kilometres to control the ill impact of climate and environmental changes.

Addressing a function at the chamber, he said that construction of highrise buildings without provision of planned security and safety measures were posing a serious threat to human life. He quoted a recent incident of fire in Montgomery bazaar in which precious lives were lost as rescue vehicles could not reach the spot immediately due to encroachments and illegal parking. "The building also lacked the facility of emergency exit," he said and added that it had become a common practice to build multistorey buildings without emergency exit and other safety measures. He said that the administration took notice of the situation, but its actions were cosmetic and temporary and failed to produce tangible results.

He said that the government should legislate and no building should be allowed without fire-fighting equipment and emergency exit, etc. He appreciated Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, who had been making serious efforts to curb the menace of encroachments, particularly in the downtown areas. He said that planned parking should be arranged in addition to completion of the existing parking plaza outside the Chiniot bazar. He said that Faisalabad Parking Company should also carve out a long-term strategy to generate funds through collection of parking fee, so that new multistorey parking plazas could also be built in the other busy and congested commercial areas.

Continuing, Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that ten-kilometre green area around cities must be protected through legislation and no construction in that area should be allowed in any case. He said that it would serve as breathing space for the concrete jungle of urban centres. He also demanded that Rescue-1122 might be equipped with the latest machinery to undertake emergency operations in highrise buildings and evacuation of trapped inhabitants. He appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122, but expressed surprise that the fire-fighting section of Municipal Corporation remained dormant, proving that it was sheer wastage of public tax.

Rescue-1122 District Officer Malik Ihtasham Wahala said that Faisalabad was the second biggest district of Punjab, with a population of nine million people. "We are receiving over 400 emergency calls daily, which are responded to in the shortest possible time," he said and added that each and every commercial building must have an emergency exit, fire-fighting equipment and safety officers to avoid any mishap. He also stressed the need for promotion of safety culture and offered free fire safety training to the private commercial and industrial entities.

FCCI Standing Committee on Occupational Health and Safety Chairman Saiful Qahar proposed coordination between the chamber and Rescue-1122 to improve safety environment in highrise buildings. He also demanded that all public vehicles must have fire extinguishers.

Rescue Engineer Tariq Mahmood and Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Shahid were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Punjab Company Vehicles Chiniot Montgomery Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; i ..

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; in emirate’s private schools

44 seconds ago
 Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Comm ..

Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Commonwealth countries: Prime Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts w ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with King Charles III, British ..

5 minutes ago
 Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Reco ..

Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record 169.1 Billion Rubles on Fri ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-bein ..

Govt Schools prioritize mental, physical well-being of students: GB CS

5 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocati ..

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.