FCCI to build 500 housing units for flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry will construct 500 housing units for the flood affectees under the last leg of its rehabilitation plan, said FCCI President Dr. Khurram Tariq, here on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of FCCI Flood Relief Committee, he expressed deep concern over the tragedies perpetrated by the climate change and said "we must adopt and promote green strategies in addition to synchronising our development with environment friendly measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future".

He was appreciative of the generosity of the business community of Faisalabad and said that they had always taken lead in helping their brethren in need.

He said that during recent rains, the FCCI immediately convened an emergency meeting of the flood relief committee and started dispatching ration, woollies, comforters, medicines and other items of daily-use to the displaced families.

He said "now we have entered the last phase of rehabilitation and in this connection, five hundred houses would be constructed for the flood victims". He said that in the first phase, one hundred houses would be built in Kot Addu. He said that he also visited the proposed site of the houses where the damages caused by the flood were horrifying. He was optimistic that after completion of the rehabilitation plan, the normal economic activities would be restored in these areas.