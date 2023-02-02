UrduPoint.com

FCCI To Build 500 Housing Units For Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM

FCCI to build 500 housing units for flood affectees

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry will construct 500 housing units for the flood affectees under the last leg of its rehabilitation plan, said FCCI President Dr. Khurram Tariq, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry will construct 500 housing units for the flood affectees under the last leg of its rehabilitation plan, said FCCI President Dr. Khurram Tariq, here on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting of FCCI Flood Relief Committee, he expressed deep concern over the tragedies perpetrated by the climate change and said "we must adopt and promote green strategies in addition to synchronising our development with environment friendly measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future".

He was appreciative of the generosity of the business community of Faisalabad and said that they had always taken lead in helping their brethren in need.

He said that during recent rains, the FCCI immediately convened an emergency meeting of the flood relief committee and started dispatching ration, woollies, comforters, medicines and other items of daily-use to the displaced families.

He said "now we have entered the last phase of rehabilitation and in this connection, five hundred houses would be constructed for the flood victims". He said that in the first phase, one hundred houses would be built in Kot Addu. He said that he also visited the proposed site of the houses where the damages caused by the flood were horrifying. He was optimistic that after completion of the rehabilitation plan, the normal economic activities would be restored in these areas.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Flood Lead Kot Addu SITE Chamber Commerce Industry Rains Housing

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

15 minutes ago
 Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

30 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

40 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not B ..

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

18 minutes ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

18 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Soli ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.