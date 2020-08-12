UrduPoint.com
FCCI To Celebrate ID With Zeal

Muhammad Irfan Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

FCCI to celebrate ID with zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) announced to celebrate the Independence Day with full zeal and zest here on Friday.

A FCCI spokesman said the FCCI offices would remain open on Friday to celebrate the Independence Day as Quran Khawani will be held at its complex.

FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan will unfurl national flag and security guards will present salute.

Later, a seminar will also be arranged in which speakers will highlightthe importance of freedom whereas national songs will also be presented.

