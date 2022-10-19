FCCI to collaborate with WWF for promotion of businesses

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will collaborate with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in its priority areas with a focus on the promotion of businesses, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and growth of Faisalabad city in a holistic scenario, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will collaborate with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in its priority areas with a focus on the promotion of businesses, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and growth of Faisalabad city in a holistic scenario, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

In a meeting with a 5-member delegation of WWF, he analyzed the priority areas already identified by the WWF and said that "we must synchronize these with local environment and ground realities." He said that one of the biggest industrial estates is being developed in Faisalabad. "It is sprawling over an area of 10,000 acres of land", he said and added, "We must realize its future impact on the environment and make concerted efforts to efficiently tackle the emerging challenges." He underlined the importance of extensive tree plantation drive and said that 75 kilometers of roads are available for linear plantation in the close vicinity of industrial areas. "However, in the first phase, this project could be initiated along 17 kilometers of roads in M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial areas", he added.

He said that open spaces of 105 acres are also available in industrial estates developed by FIEDMC and "we must utilize these for urban foresting on the pattern of Miyawaki." The WWF could collaborate in this project to promote FIEDMC as one of the best environment-friendly industrial estates in the world, he said, adding that innovative technologies could also be utilized to replenish fast depleting underground water reservoirs. "No doubt we would need foreign donors for mega projects but we could start small scale pilot projects with our own resources", he added.

Highlighting serious issues of environmental pollution and decreasing availability of water for future generations, he said that necessary legislation is required to empower government agencies and particularly Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to bind developers of private residential colonies to maintain the level of underground water.

He was optimistic that by aligning and synchronizing their systems with global compliances, the industry could get immediate results in the form of its enhanced production and export.

About energy conservation, President FCCI said that it is directly linked with human behavior. "We can save 50% energy only by bringing a positive change in our attitude", he remarked.

"If we started treading in the right direction, we could definitely convince international donors to contribute their role in transforming Faisalabad into a role model industrial city", he opined and said that in this connection, "we would need full cooperation of the WWF."Earlier, the delegation explained in detail the salient features of different projects launched by the WWF in Faisalabad. They assured to harmonize these projects with the vision of President FCCI.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D was also present during this meeting in addition to Haroon Younus Project Officer, Amra Tahir Project Officer, Waseem Ashraf Senior Officer, Bashir Ahmad Manager Fresh Water Project and Abdul Ghani Environment Officer of the WWF.