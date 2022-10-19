UrduPoint.com

FCCI To Collaborate With WWF For Promotion Of Businesses

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 10:15 PM

FCCI to collaborate with WWF for promotion of businesses

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will collaborate with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in its priority areas with a focus on the promotion of businesses, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and growth of Faisalabad city in a holistic scenario, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will collaborate with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in its priority areas with a focus on the promotion of businesses, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and growth of Faisalabad city in a holistic scenario, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

In a meeting with a 5-member delegation of WWF, he analyzed the priority areas already identified by the WWF and said that "we must synchronize these with local environment and ground realities." He said that one of the biggest industrial estates is being developed in Faisalabad. "It is sprawling over an area of 10,000 acres of land", he said and added, "We must realize its future impact on the environment and make concerted efforts to efficiently tackle the emerging challenges." He underlined the importance of extensive tree plantation drive and said that 75 kilometers of roads are available for linear plantation in the close vicinity of industrial areas. "However, in the first phase, this project could be initiated along 17 kilometers of roads in M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial areas", he added.

He said that open spaces of 105 acres are also available in industrial estates developed by FIEDMC and "we must utilize these for urban foresting on the pattern of Miyawaki." The WWF could collaborate in this project to promote FIEDMC as one of the best environment-friendly industrial estates in the world, he said, adding that innovative technologies could also be utilized to replenish fast depleting underground water reservoirs. "No doubt we would need foreign donors for mega projects but we could start small scale pilot projects with our own resources", he added.

Highlighting serious issues of environmental pollution and decreasing availability of water for future generations, he said that necessary legislation is required to empower government agencies and particularly Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to bind developers of private residential colonies to maintain the level of underground water.

He was optimistic that by aligning and synchronizing their systems with global compliances, the industry could get immediate results in the form of its enhanced production and export.

About energy conservation, President FCCI said that it is directly linked with human behavior. "We can save 50% energy only by bringing a positive change in our attitude", he remarked.

"If we started treading in the right direction, we could definitely convince international donors to contribute their role in transforming Faisalabad into a role model industrial city", he opined and said that in this connection, "we would need full cooperation of the WWF."Earlier, the delegation explained in detail the salient features of different projects launched by the WWF in Faisalabad. They assured to harmonize these projects with the vision of President FCCI.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D was also present during this meeting in addition to Haroon Younus Project Officer, Amra Tahir Project Officer, Waseem Ashraf Senior Officer, Bashir Ahmad Manager Fresh Water Project and Abdul Ghani Environment Officer of the WWF.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Water Company Chamber Commerce National University Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Pak industrialists invited to invest in Ethiopia

Pak industrialists invited to invest in Ethiopia

9 minutes ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to dissolve KPK assembly for hold ..

Musadiq asks PTI to dissolve KPK assembly for holding next elections

9 minutes ago
 Meeting of French, German Governments Postponed Du ..

Meeting of French, German Governments Postponed Due to Parties' Busy Schedule - ..

9 minutes ago
 Four Creditor Countries to Cancel Indonesian Debt ..

Four Creditor Countries to Cancel Indonesian Debt Worth $334Mln - Finance Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Urges West Not to Int ..

Iranian Ambassador to Sweden Urges West Not to Interfere in Tehran's Internal Af ..

13 minutes ago
 US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Dr ..

US Makes Relatively Small Strategic Oil Reserve Draw While Planning More Release ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.