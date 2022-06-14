FCCI to cooperate for launching first national air cargo service: Atif Munir

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will cooperate for the launch of the first national air cargo service, however, more research and development is required to make this project successful and profitable

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will cooperate for the launch of the first national air cargo service, however, more research and development is required to make this project successful and profitable.

This was said by President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh while talking to Syed Sarfraz Hussain, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Cargo Pakistan, who visited FCCI here on Tuesday.

Atif Munir Sheikh said that Faisalabad airport was owned by the Pakistan Air Force which was being utilized for civil operation with the courtesy of the civil aviation authority.

He requested Syed Sarfarz to share the feasibility study of air cargo so that investors could critically analyse its pros and cons before opting it for investment.

The president FCCI said that he had offered PIA to start daily one flight for Karachi and the chamber will bear losses if this occurs. "We have also requested PIA to start direct Umrah flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah on the same terms and conditions", he added.

Former President, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf said the FCCI had played a key role in starting direct international flights from Faisalabad but for this purpose a comprehensive study was conducted to ensure its viability with reliable date of passenger load. "Now many international airlines are profitably managing their operations from Faisalabad", he said and hoped that on the same pattern we must analyse minimum available cargo load from Faisalabad and its catchment areas to justify this operation.

Sarfraz Hussain said that Faisalabad is geo-strategically located in the heart of Pakistan and is poised to become a major industrial, commercial and business hub of South Asia from where all types of air cargo service could be initiated successfully. He said:" Apart from textiles, we could handle exports of perishable items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, in addition to meat and beef etc. He assured to revisit Faisalabad to discuss with the potential investors in this sector.