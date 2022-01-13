'FCCI to cooperate with IBPC for giving quantum jump to exports'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Efforts of expatriates to promote and project the soft image of Pakistan at the global level are highly commendable and the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will foster cooperate with them to give a quantum jump to the national exports.

This was said by Imran Mahmood Sheikh, Senior Vice President FCCI, while talking to a eight-member delegation of the International Business and Professional Corporation (IBPC) here on Thursday.

He welcomed efforts of the IBPC to facilitate the SME sector by offering various facilities to them in London and also appreciated the proposed single country exhibition during the next few months.

He said it would certainly help small exporters to sneak into the UK and other EU markets with the cooperation and support of the IBPC. Imran Sheikh said the FCCI was also planning a trade delegation for the UK in April and requested the chairman of the IBPC to help its members to have productive meetings with UK importers.

He said the FCCI was very conscious about the selection of the exporters for trade delegations but they must get visas on priority basis.

He requested the IBPC to inform the FCCI at least four months before holding the proposed single country exhibition so that comprehensive arrangements could be made to participate in it.

Founding Chairman IBPC Chaudhry Rizwan Suhlaria introduced the IBPC and said that it was an apolitical organization of expatriates settled in the UK. "Its ultimate objective is to improve the overall image of Pakistan in the global community", he said and added that its main office was in London.

He said the IBPC could also help the business community of Pakistan to register their companiesin the UK in addition to availing other related facilities. He added that they were arranging anexpo exclusively for Pakistanis to showcase their quality products.