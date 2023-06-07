FCCI to facilitate GCWUF students for enhancing skills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The FCCI will facilitate the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) to enhance employability of its students and graduates by engaging an international IT organization.

This was said by Dr Khurram Tariq, President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), during a meeting with Vice Chancellor GCWUF Dr Rubina Farooq on Wednesday.

He said that initially students and graduates of IT, computer science and mathematics would be provided much needed skills to get employment on the basis of their academic knowledge.

He said that services of a global IT giant "Corvid" would be hired to harness skills of the girl students.

He also stressed the need to impart education of future knowledge instead of sticking to the unproductive traditional and obsolete subjects.

"It would help our youth to play its creative role in the coming decades", he said and added that:" We should also focus on sharpening the critical and analytical proficiency of the students so that they could understand the emerging challenges and present their viable solutions.

He proposed a dedicated department of "future sciences" in the GCWUF and said that degrees would become irrelevant at global level as progressive companies need practical and proactive workforce who could also visualize future needs and propose cost-effective solutions.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rubina Farooq explained in detail the measures taken to bring about qualitative improvement in this institution and said that she was going to start online courses for the students living in remote areas.

Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Shafique HussainShah and other executive members were also present.

Later, Dr Khurram Tariq presented the FCCI shield to Dr Rubina Farooq.