FCCI To Finalize Sector Specific Proposals For Next Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 09:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Budget preparation has been started and every segment of the economy must compile its sector specific proposals and forward its recommendations so that the FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) could finalize these in proper format for onward submission to the Ministry of Finance.

This was said by Atif Munir Sheikh, President FCCI, while addressing the maiden meeting of the FCCI standing committee on the Faisalabad Dyes& Chemicals Merchants Association (FDCMA).

Welcoming the participants of the meeting, he said that he himself belonged to this group and hence he intends that FDCMA should take lead in finalizing their budget proposals so that these could be incorporated in the Federal budget. He said, "FDCMA has so far given five presidents to FCCI and you should be more responsive to solve the problems of the business community in general and of this group in particular.

" He said that all segments must finalize their proposals and provide the same to the FCCI so that it could be prepared in accordance with the format provided by the government.

"These proposals would be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and FPCCI", he said and added that FCCI will play a key role in the budget formulation.

Jawad Shafique president FDCMA pinpointed the problems of the commercial importers of dyes & chemicals and said that they would finalize their budget proposals very soon.

Earlier the participants of the meeting introduced themselves and pinpointed their individuals and collective issues. The meeting was also attended by Bilal Waheed Sheikh, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Omar, Noman Bukhari, Mohammad Tariq, Osama Aftab, Imran Bukhari, Mohammad Iftikhar, Mohammad Zeeshan Omar and Nabil Ahmed.

>