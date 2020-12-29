FCCI to organize industrial safety session

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will organize a basic industrial safety session (level-3) here on Friday,January 1, 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will organize a basic industrial safety session (level-3) here on Friday,January 1, 2021.

Chairman, FCCI Standing Committee on Occupational Health & Safety Saif-ur-Rehamn Qahar said that the session will be held in the board room of FCCI while intending members could join through mobile application zoom. Certificates would be awarded to the participants of this course, he added.