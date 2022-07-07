FCCI to organize trade delegation for Thailand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is organizing a trade delegation for Thailand to explore new business opportunities.

This was stated by FCCI president Atif Munir Sheikh here on Thursday.

He said the delegation would visit Thailand from August 5 to 12, 2022 and explore a new avenue for launching joint ventures along with technology transfer particularly for SME sector.

"The delegation is being organized on a self finance basis", he said andadded that the FCCI members intending to join the delegation may submittheir applications along with all necessary documents before July 15, 2022.