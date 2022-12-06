FCCI to play role for discouraging wasteful use of electricity in industrial sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Comprehensive and focused strategy is imperative to discourage excessive use of electricity in the industrial sector and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will play its crucial role in sensitizing industrialists by organizing awareness sessions and workshops, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

Chairing a meeting of R&D, he appreciated the solo efforts of Engineer Ahmad Hassan but observed that such efforts could not yield positive and sustained impacts to create much needed urge among the industrialists to adopt new and innovative technologies.

He said that there was a need to fix priority areas instead of trying to cover all segments with minimum available resources.

He said that "we must promote periodic energy audits of industries with proper follow up to get the required results not only at the local but also at the national level".

He said that facilities should be provided at the subsidized rates to serious industrialists intending to curtail their electricity bills. He added that if ten companies trimmed only ten percent of their energy consumption, it would be a big achievement.

He said that instead of promoting costly energy analysers, 95% of the task could be achieved with a minor expenditure of only Rs. 2000.

He observed that 70% patients visiting Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology were subjected to ECG which were not needed to the entire lot.

He said that a filtration system must be invoked that patients were first examined at basic health units, then treated at secondary healthcare and in the final stage, they are supposed to be referred to the tertiary care institutions.

About city development, he lamented that most of the institutions were unaware of their core responsibilities. He said that a few years ago the underground water level was 50 feet deep which now jumped to 150feet.

He said that measures should be taken to enhance at least ten feet water level up.

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating Air Quality Index in the city and said that "we should focus on tree cover instead of tree plantation to improve it within the limited available resources. "In this connection, R&D should arrange awareness sessions", he suggested.

Dr. Khurram Tariq underlined the importance of training for the young entrepreneurs and said that FCCI could arrange training sessions for them as well as a venture capital fund could be launched to implement their conceived ideas without any fear of financial loss.

He said that their grooming was imperative and a space could also be dedicated for them in FCCI with a proper corporate environment with additional facilities.

He suggested that a social media desk should be added for the effective image building of FCCI.