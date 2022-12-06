UrduPoint.com

FCCI To Play Role For Discouraging Wasteful Use Of Electricity In Industrial Sector

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FCCI to play role for discouraging wasteful use of electricity in industrial sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Comprehensive and focused strategy is imperative to discourage excessive use of electricity in the industrial sector and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) will play its crucial role in sensitizing industrialists by organizing awareness sessions and workshops, said Dr. Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

Chairing a meeting of R&D, he appreciated the solo efforts of Engineer Ahmad Hassan but observed that such efforts could not yield positive and sustained impacts to create much needed urge among the industrialists to adopt new and innovative technologies.

He said that there was a need to fix priority areas instead of trying to cover all segments with minimum available resources.

He said that "we must promote periodic energy audits of industries with proper follow up to get the required results not only at the local but also at the national level".

He said that facilities should be provided at the subsidized rates to serious industrialists intending to curtail their electricity bills. He added that if ten companies trimmed only ten percent of their energy consumption, it would be a big achievement.

He said that instead of promoting costly energy analysers, 95% of the task could be achieved with a minor expenditure of only Rs. 2000.

He observed that 70% patients visiting Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology were subjected to ECG which were not needed to the entire lot.

He said that a filtration system must be invoked that patients were first examined at basic health units, then treated at secondary healthcare and in the final stage, they are supposed to be referred to the tertiary care institutions.

About city development, he lamented that most of the institutions were unaware of their core responsibilities. He said that a few years ago the underground water level was 50 feet deep which now jumped to 150feet.

He said that measures should be taken to enhance at least ten feet water level up.

He also expressed concern over the deteriorating Air Quality Index in the city and said that "we should focus on tree cover instead of tree plantation to improve it within the limited available resources. "In this connection, R&D should arrange awareness sessions", he suggested.

Dr. Khurram Tariq underlined the importance of training for the young entrepreneurs and said that FCCI could arrange training sessions for them as well as a venture capital fund could be launched to implement their conceived ideas without any fear of financial loss.

He said that their grooming was imperative and a space could also be dedicated for them in FCCI with a proper corporate environment with additional facilities.

He suggested that a social media desk should be added for the effective image building of FCCI.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Water Social Media Young Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

2 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

2 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.