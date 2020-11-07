FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will play its role in filing the world's biggest petition requesting UN to mitigate the sufferings of the people of Kashmir by ensuring their right to self-determination as per the resolutions adopted by the world body.

This was stated by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, president FCCI, here on Saturday. He held a meeting with a delegation of the World Kashmir Forum (WKF), which had taken the responsibility to arrange for the petition carrying signatures of more than two million people.

A large number of FCCI Executives and people from civil society were also present during the meeting.

Hafiz Ihtasham lamented the cold attitude of the international community towards the burning Kashmir issue.

He said that inhabitants of Kashmir were demanding their fundamental right to franchise according to the resolutions adopted by the UN.

Sheikh Rashid Alam, Joint Secretary World Kashmir Forum, said that political and religious parties and groups were supporting the Kashmir cause. He said the World Kashmir Forum was created by the civil society of Pakistan. "We are trying to get signatures of 2 million people on this petition which will be presented by former Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan to the UN Human Rights Commission in mid-January next year."Rehan Naseem Bharara, Chairman Faisalabad Garments City, and other participants also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.