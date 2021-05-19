UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI To Share List Of Interested Exporters With AMAZON

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

FCCI to share list of interested exporters with AMAZON

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is compiling a comprehensive list of local individuals and firms interested in selling their products through the US based E-Commerce giant Amazon.

FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said the list was being compiled after Amazon decided to include Pakistani exporters in its sellers list. He said the FCCI would share the list with Amazon through TDAP.

Ihtasham Javed requested the interested FCCI members to immediately share their company'sprofile to FCCI so that the list could be finalized and forwarded to Amazon. "It will open newavenues of exports particularly for the SME sector of Faisalabad", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exports Company Chamber Commerce Industry Share

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers ..

14 minutes ago

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

27 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

37 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

38 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

39 minutes ago

PESCO recovers Rs 3.787m from defaulter in Mardan ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.