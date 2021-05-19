FCCI to share list of interested exporters with AMAZON

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-:Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is compiling a comprehensive list of local individuals and firms interested in selling their products through the US based E-Commerce giant Amazon.

FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said the list was being compiled after Amazon decided to include Pakistani exporters in its sellers list. He said the FCCI would share the list with Amazon through TDAP.

Ihtasham Javed requested the interested FCCI members to immediately share their company'sprofile to FCCI so that the list could be finalized and forwarded to Amazon. "It will open newavenues of exports particularly for the SME sector of Faisalabad", he added.