FCCI to submit budget proposals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), keeping in line with its previous traditions, will submit comprehensive, workable and result-oriented budget proposals for the upcoming Federal budget for financial year 2022-23.

This was stated by FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh while addressing a joint meeting of the business leaders, representing all local trade and industrial organizations, in addition to the chairmen of the FCCI standing committees. He said he had a meeting with FBR chairman on 6th of Ramazan in which he appreciated the role of Faisalabad in integration of point of sales (POS).

"The FBR chairman promised that in view of the excellent performance of Faisalabad, next draw would be held at the FCCI," disclosed Atif Munir.

Regarding the embroidery sector, the chamber president said that the Ministry of Finance was already working to determine the status of the emerging sector and hopefully it would be acknowledged as an independent sector.

Expressing concerns about sending of notices of POS to the irrelevant sectors, he said that an FCCI delegation would have a meeting with Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue to sort out the issue amicably.

Atif Munir Sheikh reiterated a long pending demand of the business community that SRO 1125 may be restored to facilitate the five major export sectors. "It would help the business community save from the futile effort of first paying taxes and then running from pillar to post to get it back," he added.

Later Senior Vice President FCCI Mr. Imran Mahmood Sheikh, Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz, Rana Sikandar Azam, Dr. Khurram Tariq, Shahid Mumtaz Bajawa, Sanaullah Niazi, Mr. Ashfaq Ashraf, Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Tayyab, Jawad Shafique, Haji Arshad, Haji Gulzar Ahmad, Mian Riazul Haq, Mian Abdul Waheed, Mriza Zahid, Muhammad Attaullah, Sohail Butt and Mian Kashif Zia presented their sector-specific budget proposals while executive member Azhar Chaudhry offered vote of thanks.