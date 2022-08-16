FCCI to support expats for launching welfare projects: FCCI Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) will extend full support to expats settled in the UK to invest and launch mega welfare projects in Faisalabad, said Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI.

He was talking to Chaudhary Aslam from Manchester UK who visited FCCI and had a detailed discussion with the FCCI President to launch new and innovative projects with the help of expatriates.

Chaudhry Aslam was a former Metro Mayor candidate from Manchester and had deep roots in the Pakistani community in the UK.

President Atif Munir Sheikh welcomed the guest and said that Faisalabad had three major industrial estates including value addition city, M3 and Allama Iqbal industrial estate where a number of industrial units were operating with FDI and technology. He said that at least 35 other foreign companies were also interested in launching their state-of-the-art units and hoped that Chaudhry Aslam would also exploit his contacts to convince expats to invest in Faisalabad in addition to diverting their import orders towards Pakistan.

He said that FCCI trade delegation visiting the UK in future would also have meetings with the Pakistani community to open new avenues of investment. He appreciated the contribution of expats and said that they were not only sending much needed foreign remittances but also playing a key role in promoting the soft image of Pakistan.

The FCCI president welcomed the proposal of Chaudhry Aslam to establish a world class medical university and hospital in Faisalabad on public private partnership mode.

He assured that he would contact the government and convince it to allocate a piece of state land for this purpose.

Chaudhry Aslam was optimistic for the establishment of a mega project in Faisalabad and hoped that FCCI would extend full support to materialize this university.

Former FCCI president Rana Sikandar Azam, former vice president Rana Ayub AslamManj, Abrar Ahmad and other business leaders were also present during the meeting.