FCCI to undertake new welfare projects: president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Atif Munir Sheikh Tuesday said that the FCCI standing committee on social welfare would undertake new innovative and result-oriented welfare projects, in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), for welfare of the poor people.

Addressing the first meeting of the standing committee, he appreciated the commitment of the local businessmen to serve the poor segments and ailing humanity just to please Allah Almighty. "Our members are already managing major hospitals and hundreds of dispensaries to provide free medical facilities particularly in the slum areas," he said, adding that they were individually bearing all expenses of the dispensaries to win the blessings of Allah.

He said the FCCI members were working in close liaison with Lions Club and now the committee would further expand its services.

Bilal Quddus, chairman standing committee, introduced himself and thanked the office-bearers for his nomination to head the committee.

Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry explained in detail the objectives of the committee and said that most of the members were already involved in philanthropic work and now from the platform of FCCI, they would try their level best to deliver in an organised manner.

Later Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahzad Yaqoob offered vote of thanks. The meeting was also attended by Muhammad Owais, Babar Majeed, Mian Nadeem Nazir, Asif Fayyaz, Salman Tariq, Atif Aslam, Muhammad Javed and Sanaullah Niazi.