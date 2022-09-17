FCCI welcomes appointment of Rao Khalid as honorary consul general in Kazakhstan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the appointment of Rao Khalid as Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Kazakhstan.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, FCCI chief mentioned recent visit of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Mr Yerzhan Kistafin to FCCI in which Rao Khalid also participated and explained in details the possibilities of increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said that posting of Rao Khalid in Kazakhstan would help Pakistan to buy cheap raw material including cotton for value addition.

The products manufactured with raw material could be re-exported to earn precious foreign exchange, he added.

He said that Pakistani investors could also establish their textile industry in Kazakhstan and market their products to the landlocked Central Asian state.

He said that Pakistan had to switch over towards technical textile to maintain its supremacy in the textile sector.

He congratulated Rao Khalid on his new assignment and invited him to visit FCCI in accordance with his own convenience.