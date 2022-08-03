FCCI welcomes constitution of new BOD of FESCO

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the constitution of new Board of Directors (BOD) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and congratulated former vice president FCCI Rana Innam Afzal Khan on his nomination as its chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the constitution of new board of Directors (BOD) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and congratulated former vice president FCCI Rana Innam Afzal Khan on his nomination as its chairman.

In a statement issued here, he hoped that Innam Afzal Khan would exploit his capabilities to resolve the ticklish problems confronted by the electricity consumers.