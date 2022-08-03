UrduPoint.com

FCCI Welcomes Constitution Of New BOD Of FESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 10:45 PM

FCCI welcomes constitution of new BOD of FESCO

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the constitution of new Board of Directors (BOD) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and congratulated former vice president FCCI Rana Innam Afzal Khan on his nomination as its chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the constitution of new board of Directors (BOD) of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and congratulated former vice president FCCI Rana Innam Afzal Khan on his nomination as its chairman.

In a statement issued here, he hoped that Innam Afzal Khan would exploit his capabilities to resolve the ticklish problems confronted by the electricity consumers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Chamber Afzal Khan Commerce Industry FESCO

Recent Stories

England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to suppor ..

England's Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls' football

4 minutes ago
 Entire nation salutes Shuhada of helicopter crash: ..

Entire nation salutes Shuhada of helicopter crash: Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Ex Deputy Attorney Gen grieves over martyrs of six ..

Ex Deputy Attorney Gen grieves over martyrs of six Pak-Army's officers

4 minutes ago
 DC visits Sammundri, reviews pace of development p ..

DC visits Sammundri, reviews pace of development projects

4 minutes ago
 No plan to roll back financial, administrative pow ..

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt.under proposed ..

7 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks adoption of resolution in favo ..

AJK President seeks adoption of resolution in favor of Kashmiris' right to self- ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.