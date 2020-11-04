FCCI welcomes decision regarding cut in power rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Cut in electricity rate for industrial and SME sectors will spur manufacturing activities which will also enhance pace of economic development besides ending unemployment.

This was said by Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, the President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), here on Wednesday.

He welcomed the industrial-friendly steps taken by the government to remove impacts of coronavirus on economy and said that the withdrawal of peak hours in addition to providing electricity at subsidized rate would encourage industrialists to give a quantum jump to exportable surplus.

He said a second wave of coronavirus was also looming and at this critical juncture the government had taken bold decisions to facilitate the manufacturing sector.

He said the prime minister, realizing the gravity of the situation, had decided that no industrial units would be closed in any case as it will render scores of workers jobless.

He said industrialists would get additional electricity at subsidized rates of 50%, adding thatnow industrialists were in a better position to compete the international markets.