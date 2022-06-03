UrduPoint.com

FCCI Welcomes Decrease In Hajj Expenditure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the sizable decrease in the Hajj expenditure by doling out subsidies

"It will particularly help the poor and middle-class Muslims intending to perform Hajj with limited financial resources", he said and thanked the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor for vigorously pursuing this case and ensuring a hefty cut of Rs. 1.5 lac in the Hajj expenditure.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that appreciation of Dollars has increased the Hajj expenditure manifold but Pakistani officials took up this challenge and hired inexpensive residences for Hajj pilgrims in Makkah and Madina.

He demanded that the Hajj Ministry should also allocate quota for the chambers and other industrial and commercial organizations intending to send their employees on Hajj every year from their own expenses through a transparent system of balloting.

