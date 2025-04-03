FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has termed historic reduction in the electricity rates a positive and major step to bring much needed economic stability and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has termed historic reduction in the electricity rates a positive and major step to bring much needed economic stability and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Giving immediate reaction after the speech of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said that relief of Rs 7.41 and Rs 7.59 per unit has been given to the domestic and industrial consumers respectively. He termed it a major step to materialize the promise of sitting government to enhance national exports to 60 billion Dollars within 5 years. He said that industrial sector of Faisalabad was in shamble while most of the SME units were closed fomenting unemployment in the country. He paid best tribute to the Prime Minister and his economic managers who prudently handled the situation and not only saved the country from bankruptcy but also started providing relief to the people as well industries. He said that major decrease was witnessed in inflation and policy rate while revenue collection was also recorded historic increase of 35 percent.

He said that high cost of electricity was a stumbling block for the industrial growth and Prime Minister openly admitted that government has to cut down electricity prices to make the industrial sector viable and give maximum relief to the masses and industry.

He was optimistic the as a result of these decisions the closed units would start their operational activities while other industry will also switch on to the full installed capacity which would create new job opportunities in addition to give quantum jump to the exports. He said that circular debt of Pakistan was recorded Rs. 2393 billion and this step has paved way to minimize it to the minimum level. However, he stressed the need that current economic policies of government must continue on permanent and sustained basis. If these polices continued Pakistan would not only get rid of loans but also earn space in 20 major economies of the world, he added.