FCCI welcomes establishment of Economic Wing in Ministry of Foreign Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javaid has welcomed the establishment of a separate Economic Wing in Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said that it will help in increase foreign direct investment.

In a statement here Wednesday, FCCI chief said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Faisalabad told that this Economic Wing will also help in immediate resettlement of M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Special Economic zone initiated by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

He appreciated the efforts made by the present government for industrial development and said that due to the dynamic strategy on the foreign front, Pakistan's exports to most countries have been steadily increasing.

With the efforts of the government, Pakistan would soon be removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, he added.

Engineer Ehtesham Javaid said that FIEDMC would also build an economic zone on 1,500 acres in Toba Tek Singh which would not only modernize agriculture but also benefit the farmers of Multan, Khanewal, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

He further said that FIEDMC is providing special facilities to small and medium scale industrialists to enable them to engage in meat, food processing, cold storage and modern farming in these industrial areas. With the joint efforts of the government and the industrialists, FIEDMC will not only play a pivotal role in the national economy but will also help in reducing unemployment, he added.

FCCI Chief also thanked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for visiting FIEDMC.