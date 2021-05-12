UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI Welcomes Establishment Of Economic Wing In Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

FCCI welcomes establishment of Economic Wing in Ministry of Foreign Affairs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtisham Javaid has welcomed the establishment of a separate Economic Wing in Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said that it will help in increase foreign direct investment.

In a statement here Wednesday, FCCI chief said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Faisalabad told that this Economic Wing will also help in immediate resettlement of M-3 Industrial City and Allama Iqbal Special Economic zone initiated by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

He appreciated the efforts made by the present government for industrial development and said that due to the dynamic strategy on the foreign front, Pakistan's exports to most countries have been steadily increasing.

With the efforts of the government, Pakistan would soon be removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, he added.

Engineer Ehtesham Javaid said that FIEDMC would also build an economic zone on 1,500 acres in Toba Tek Singh which would not only modernize agriculture but also benefit the farmers of Multan, Khanewal, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

He further said that FIEDMC is providing special facilities to small and medium scale industrialists to enable them to engage in meat, food processing, cold storage and modern farming in these industrial areas. With the joint efforts of the government and the industrialists, FIEDMC will not only play a pivotal role in the national economy but will also help in reducing unemployment, he added.

FCCI Chief also thanked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for visiting FIEDMC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Exports Shah Mehmood Qureshi Agriculture Company Visit Sargodha Khanewal Toba Tek Singh Chamber Commerce Financial Action Task Force From Government Industry

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

2 hours ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

1 hour ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

1 hour ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.