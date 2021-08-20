FCCI welcomes first mango export consignment to Russia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed the first export consignment of mango to Russia via land route and said that it would not only encourage export of non-traditional items to the non-traditional markets but also help Pakistan achieve the projected export target of $50 billion in next couple of years.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he appreciated the proactive economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said that it was making serious efforts to diversify the exports instead of depending only on the textile sector. He said that as a result of government's policies, Pakistan has made IT (Information Technology) exports of two billion Dollars during the last year. Similarly, the mango export will help Pakistan earn precious foreign exchange from the non-traditional markets.

He said the government should not ignore the key role of textile which was contributing a lion's share to the overall national exports. He identified agriculture as an important segment of the economy and said that by promoting agricultural productivity, we could not only stabilise our economy on a sustained basis but also eliminate rural poverty. He urged the government to provide high yielding, water efficient and disease resistant seeds of different crops so that we could enhance the earning of our farming community with limited land holding.

"Our focus should be on enhancing domestic production of edible oil, pulses and exotic varieties of fruits including mango and Kinno etc," he said and added that it would not only bring down our import bill but also help Pakistan earn maximum foreign exchange.