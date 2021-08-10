UrduPoint.com

FCCI Welcomes Launching Of TDAP's B2B Web Portal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The launch of world class Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) B2B web-portal has been welcomed by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the TDAP was an organisation with a mandate to promote trade with a special focus on increasing exports. He said that the newly launched B2B web portal would showcase Pakistani products to international buyers around the world.

He said that initially data of 1,000 short-listed companies would be posted on the portal free of cost.

He said that the TDAP would also make arrangements for photography and videography of their products in the studios which may be established in designated TDAP offices across the country. He said that it was encouraging that special priority would be given to the women, new, micro, small and medium enterprises having diverse product range. He urged the FCCI members to avail from this free facility by getting them registered with the TDAP.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed also requested the TDAP to arrange a special awareness session so that maximum FCCI members could benefit from the opportunity.

