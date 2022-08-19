FCCI welcomes lifting of ban on imported items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed lifting of ban on import of non-essential items by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and said that this decision would not only integrate Pakistan with the international community but also boost economic activities within the country.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed lifting of ban on import of non-essential items by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and said that this decision would not only integrate Pakistan with the international community but also boost economic activities within the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the Ministry of Commerce had an online consultative meeting just a few days ago to discuss this hot topic and in it, he had supported the lifting of the ban as "we have to survive in the global environment." He said that the government has taken the right step by proposing regulatory duties along with sale tax and custom duties etc instead of clamping a ban on its imports.

"This step would indirectly discourage the import of luxury items", he said. He said the government is already giving top priority to the import of raw material and in order to save domestic industry, the import of finished products would be discouraged through regulatory measures.

Atif Munir Sheikh said that Pakistan is passing through a critical stage and the responsibility to select import of essential or non-essential items has been put on the business community. He said, "Being patriotic Pakistani we must discourage use of imported items and instead give preference to the locally made products."Atif Munir Sheikh also welcomed the assurance of the Finance Minister that the issue of sale tax on agriculture machinery and appliances would also be resolved very soon.