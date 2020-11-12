UrduPoint.com
FCCI Welcomes Naya Pakistan Certificate Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has said that Naya Pakistan Certificate will definitely attract investment from overseas and locals who own assets abroad.

It would help build up Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves and support its economy, he said while talking to APP here on Thursday/ He paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that business community was the lifeline of country's economy and incumbent government's key focus was on facilitating them in promoting trade activities.

He said that in the past, the business community was not given importance it deserved, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking comprehensive steps to boost exports.

He said the government was taking steps to put the economy on the path to sustainable growth and creating employment opportunities for the youth. He said that, earlier government announced cut in electricity rate for industrial sector which will definitely spur manufacturing activities and enhance economic development besides ending unemployment in the country.

