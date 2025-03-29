Open Menu

FCCI Welcomes New Appointment

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FCCI welcomes new appointment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara has welcomed the appointment of Rana Azhar Waqar as Chairman Board of Directors of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

In a statement here on Saturday, the FCCI Chief expressed satisfaction over appointment of Rana Azhar as new Chairman FIEDMC Board and said that the nominee was selected on the bases of FCCI recommendation.

Rana Azhar Waqar is a local business leader with a deep understanding of industrial estate challenges and he would lead the board effectively, Rehan Bharara added.

