FCCI welcomes nomination of Dr Ashfaq as member UN Tax Committee

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has expressed his gratitude on the nomination of Dr Ashfaq Ahmad of Inland Revenue as member to the UN Tax Committee for International Cooperation.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Dr Ashfaq is a versatile and prolific tax manager, who has proven his skills and expertise during his long association with the FBR. He also cited his visit to FCCI during June this year and said that he tactfully handled the chronic issues of taxation and played a pivotal role in broadening the tax base.