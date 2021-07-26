UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI Welcomes Nomination Of Dr Ashfaq As Member UN Tax Committee

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:56 PM

FCCI welcomes nomination of Dr Ashfaq as member UN Tax Committee

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has expressed his gratitude on the nomination of Dr Ashfaq Ahmad of Inland Revenue as member to the UN Tax Committee for International Cooperation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has expressed his gratitude on the nomination of Dr Ashfaq Ahmad of Inland Revenue as member to the UN Tax Committee for International Cooperation.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that Dr Ashfaq is a versatile and prolific tax manager, who has proven his skills and expertise during his long association with the FBR. He also cited his visit to FCCI during June this year and said that he tactfully handled the chronic issues of taxation and played a pivotal role in broadening the tax base.

Related Topics

Faisalabad United Nations Visit Chamber June FBR Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Tunisian Parliament to Continue Work Remotely Desp ..

28 seconds ago

Punjab gears up preparation for Measles Rubella Ca ..

30 seconds ago

DC calls for ensuring strict implementation of COV ..

32 seconds ago

PDMA issues rains alert at KP

34 seconds ago

Bodies of Sadpara, two other K-2 climbers traced: ..

30 minutes ago

FGEI, ABCTE sign LoU to provide free international ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.