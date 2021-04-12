FCCI welcomes nomination of new Chairman FBR

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), has welcomed the nomination of Asim Ahmad member IT Federal Board of Revenue as new chairman of the FBR after the retirement of Javed Ghani

In a statement issued on Monday, he hoped that Asim Ahmad will fully exploit his IT skills to further enhance the tax net and collect maximum revenue for the country. He said that expansion in the tax net will not only lessen burden on the existing tax payers but also ensure maximum recoveries from the unexploited sectors.