FCCI Welcomes Opening Khunjerab Pass Round The Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the decision to keep Pak-China Road link open through Khunjerab Pass round the year, which would help enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that five thousand meters above sea level pass remained closed during winter due to heavy snowfall. However, now it has been decided to keep it open throughout the year.

He urged the business communities of the two countries to fully exploit this connectivity for their mutual benefit.

We should also focus on connecting Gwadar seaport which would have a salutary impact on the overall economy of Pakistan, he added.

