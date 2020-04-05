UrduPoint.com
FCCI Welcomes PM Package For Construction Sector

Sun 05th April 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar-e-Azam has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan's amnesty scheme for the construction sector and said that it would help stabilise national economy and overcome unemployment.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that construction was the only sector which had links with 74 other sectors and millions of people would earn livelihood from the sector.

He also appreciated PM's bold step of elevating status of construction sector to an industry and said that it would help enhance national GDP.

He also appreciated 90 per cent concession in payment of fixed tax in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and said that the investors should avail the opportunity to a maximum extent.

He said that the scheme would help not only in provision of houses to the poor people but also accelerate the pace of national development.

He also welcomed abolishing capital gain tax and said that it would help initiate new housing schemes in private sector.

