FCCI welcomes restoration of trade trains between Pakistan, Iran

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed has welcomed the restoration of trade trains between Pakistan and Iran after suspension of many days.

He said that Iran is an important neighbor country of Pakistan. "We must enhance bilateral trade between the two countries through road and rail links", he said and added that the present railway track between Pakistan and Iran is in shambles and both countries must focus on its immediate repair and up gradation so that regular and fast freight trains can operate on it.

He said that Pakistan could further enhance its trade volume with Iran in addition to expanding the freight train up to Turkey through safe and affordable means of communication.

President FCCI demanded that Pakistan railway should also launch a connecting trade train to link Faisalabad with Chagai so that the business community of Faisalabad could also benefit from this railway link.