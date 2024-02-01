FCCI welcomes SBP new app “sunwai”

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce &Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the launch of a new app by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the title of “sunwai” for the expeditious redressal of bank related complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce &Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the launch of a new app by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the title of “sunwai” for the expeditious redressal of bank related complaints.

Talking to a delegation of leading businessmen, Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI said that it is an appreciable step which would catalyse the economic activities in addition to paving way to make banking sector complaint free.

He said that FCCI members have to deal with different commercial banks which sometimes create unnecessary hurdles.

He said that businessmen should immediately upload their complaints on this app for its redressal.

He directed the concerned FCCI staff to disseminate this information to all businessmen so that they could avail this facility and fully focus on their businesses.

He said that the FCCI members could lodge their complaints on the following link https://sunwai.sbp.org.pk.