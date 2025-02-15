FCCU hosts annual alumni reunion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Forman Christian College University (FCCU) on Saturday hosted its annual Alumni Reunion 2025,

bringing together hundreds of alumni from diverse fields to celebrate the institution’s

rich legacy and enduring impact.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, a distinguished alumnus of FCCU, graced the

event as the chief guest. Reflecting on his time at FCCU, he shared how the university played a vital role in shaping his professional journey, underscoring the strength and influence of its alumni network.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Attiazaz Munawar Ud Din, President of the Formanites Alumni Association (FAA) and CEO of Khazana Enterprises. He emphasized the crucial role of alumni engagement in advancing FCCU’s mission and encouraged graduates to remain connected and contribute to their alma mater’s growth.

A key highlight of the reunion was the Distinguished Formanite Award, recognizing outstanding alumni who have made remarkable contributions both nationally and internationally.

This year’s honorees included Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Secretary of Punjab, who graduated in 1984 and 1988; Shahzad Ali Malik, Group Marketing Director & CEO of Guard Agri, a graduate of 1978; and Inayat Ali Malhi, CEO of Spincot Textile Mills Pvt Ltd, who graduated in 1962.

FCCU Rector Dr Jonathan S Addleton expressed his gratitude to the alumni community, recognizing their contributions to the university’s growing global reputation. He reaffirmed the FCCU’s commitment to fostering lifelong connections with its graduates.

The reunion concluded with a gala dinner and an exhilarating live performance by renowned artist Sahir Ali Bagga, making it an evening filled with nostalgia, celebration, and renewed bonds.