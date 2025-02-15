FCCU Hosts Annual Alumni Reunion
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Forman Christian College University (FCCU) on Saturday hosted its annual Alumni Reunion 2025,
bringing together hundreds of alumni from diverse fields to celebrate the institution’s
rich legacy and enduring impact.
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, a distinguished alumnus of FCCU, graced the
event as the chief guest. Reflecting on his time at FCCU, he shared how the university played a vital role in shaping his professional journey, underscoring the strength and influence of its alumni network.
The evening began with a warm welcome from Attiazaz Munawar Ud Din, President of the Formanites Alumni Association (FAA) and CEO of Khazana Enterprises. He emphasized the crucial role of alumni engagement in advancing FCCU’s mission and encouraged graduates to remain connected and contribute to their alma mater’s growth.
A key highlight of the reunion was the Distinguished Formanite Award, recognizing outstanding alumni who have made remarkable contributions both nationally and internationally.
This year’s honorees included Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chief Secretary of Punjab, who graduated in 1984 and 1988; Shahzad Ali Malik, Group Marketing Director & CEO of Guard Agri, a graduate of 1978; and Inayat Ali Malhi, CEO of Spincot Textile Mills Pvt Ltd, who graduated in 1962.
FCCU Rector Dr Jonathan S Addleton expressed his gratitude to the alumni community, recognizing their contributions to the university’s growing global reputation. He reaffirmed the FCCU’s commitment to fostering lifelong connections with its graduates.
The reunion concluded with a gala dinner and an exhilarating live performance by renowned artist Sahir Ali Bagga, making it an evening filled with nostalgia, celebration, and renewed bonds.
Recent Stories
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FCCU hosts annual alumni reunion6 minutes ago
-
Girl injured, five arrested for aerial firing6 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary directs for urgent redressal of public issues16 minutes ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces for eliminating 15 terrorists16 minutes ago
-
PJA concludes six-day training course for district judiciary26 minutes ago
-
CPO orders early arrest of proclaimed offenders26 minutes ago
-
Kohat Commissioner inagurates spring plantation campaign26 minutes ago
-
PN, RSNF reaffirm operational readiness by fire power display during NAB-XV in North Arabian Sea35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt transfers bodies of martyred coal miner to their native areas: Shahid Rind35 minutes ago
-
KP CM hosts consultative session for unity against terrorism35 minutes ago
-
DHA achieves 100% success in LQAS survey in anti polio campaign45 minutes ago
-
FBR assigned to collect advance income tax under revised rates: Chief Commissioner45 minutes ago