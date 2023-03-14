FCCU media center takes lead by organizing three-day training workshop for journalists’ safety

(@Abdulla99267510)

International war correspondent Abeer Saady has joined it as a trainer of the workshop aimed at making sure that the journalists are aware of their personal safety amidst dangerous situations and how to deal with government protocol and their own mental health surrounding the aftermath of such chaos.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) Forman Christian College University Faculty of Humanities, at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC), Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway, hosted a three-day workshop on "Journalist Safety, Ensuring physical and mental safety of Journalists amid violent events” on Tuesday.

The worship which would continue for three days is aimed at making sure that the journalists are aware of their personal safety amidst dangerous situations and how to deal with government protocol and their own mental health surrounding the aftermath of such chaos.

Dr Altaf Khan, the Dean of Humanities inaugurated the workshop and in his opening remarks said “Violent events create an ecosystem and it is important to revisit protocols to understand the system".

Abeer Saady discussed the safety of Journalists and said during one of her sessions regarding Risk Assessment, “you should not become a story while covering a story”.

The day was divided into 5 sessions each each of which included interactive activities for the participants to make sure that the purpose of this workshop was fulfilled and the message was conveyed. The workshop gathered media academics and journalists from various parts of the country.

The next two days, Abeer Saady will further discuss the importance of Journalists Safety and its different perspectives.