FCDO May Provide Technical Support To Improve CDA Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) may provide their technical support and cooperation to improve overall working and operations in the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The FCDO officials disclosed during a meeting with CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Wednesday and presented their findings from the CDA Scoping Mission Report which outlined potential areas.

The discussion focused on key areas analyzed for potential support: the property tax regime, own-source revenue, solid waste management, climate governance, and asset management with public-private partnerships (PPP).

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the goal of these initiatives is to enhance the overall efficiency of the CDA’s operations.

During the meeting, the FCDO team recommended strengthening CDA’s revenue generation capacity by conducting an Own-Source Revenue (OSR) Diagnostic Study and introducing a SAP system to streamline financial management.

This would enable CDA to better mobilize its resources for urban development projects.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the Finance Wing to implement the SAP as soon as possible.

The importance of climate governance was also highlighted. The FCDO proposed establishing a Climate Finance Unit within the CDA to spearhead climate-focused projects.

Additionally, the FCDO would assist in preparing PC-I project proposals, which could attract international funding from entities such as the Green Climate Fund (GCF), Global Environment Facility (GEF), and Adaptation Fund (AF).

Another key area of discussion was asset management. The FCDO team recommended developing a comprehensive Asset Management Plan for non-financial public assets to optimize their usage and ensure long-term sustainability.

Chairman Randhawa expressed his appreciation for the FCDO’s insights emphasized the significance of these initiatives in improving the working of CDA and stressed the need to take practical steps in implementing these initiatives.

He reaffirmed the CDA’s commitment to working closely with the FCDO for a modern, vibrant, and better Islamabad.

