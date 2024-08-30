FCE To Hold Golden Jubilee Convocation On Sep 5
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Federal College of Education (FCE) will celebrate its Golden Jubilee Convocation on Thursday, September 5, at the Main Auditorium of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad.
According to a press release issued on Friday, the ceremony will commence at 10:00 AM.
The convocation will be graced by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, as the chief guest. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU will serve as the Guest of Honor.
During the convocation, degrees will be conferred upon 63 students of MA Education, 150 students of B.S. Ed. (Hons.), and six students of B.Ed. (1.5).
The top-performing students will be honored with gold, silver, and bronze medals for their outstanding academic achievements.
Director Federal College of Education, Professor Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar expressed her pride in the institution's accomplishments over the past 50 years, stating, "This Golden Jubilee marks a significant milestone in our journey of nurturing future educators and promoting excellence in education. Our graduates have always excelled in their respective fields, and today, we celebrate their hard work and dedication."
The event will be a momentous occasion for the graduates, their families, and the entire FCE community, commemorating 50 years of educational leadership and contribution to the teaching profession.
