FCPD Wins Defense Day Futsal Championship At Sindh Agriculture University
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Faculty of Crop Production emerged victorious in the final match of the Defense Day Futsal Championship at Sindh Agriculture University. The Vice Chancellor distributed trophies to both the winning and runner-up teams.
According to the SAU spokesperson, the final match of the week-long championship, hosted by the Directorate of Sports at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, was played between the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences (FAH&VS) and the Faculty of Crop Production (FCPD). The Crop Production team secured a 2-0 victory after a tough contest, winning the championship trophy.
Sarim from the FCPD team scored both goals and was named Man of the Match, while Iqbal Baloch of FCPD was declared Man of the Series.
On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari distributed the trophies and emphasized that along with academic activities, the sports grounds at the University remain active, offering opportunities for female students to participate in sports.
He added that students from Sindh Agriculture University not only take part in sports at universities across Pakistan but the university also hosts national-level sports events.
The event was also attended by the Dean of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Syed Ghayasuddin Shah Rashdi, faculty members, students and a large number of spectators.
