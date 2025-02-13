FD Launches Campaign To Ensure Quality Food Items During Ramazan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 11:30 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Under the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister, the Food Department (FD) has launched a campaign in the district to ensure affordable and quality food items to the people during Ramazan.
Director Food, Musarat Zaman, District Food Controller, Gulab Gul Khan held a detailed meeting with traders and related businessmen. In the meeting, discussions were held on controlling factors like artificial inflation, hoarding and illegal profiteering during the holy month to provide relief to the people.
Special consultations were also held with the presidents of grocery stores, bakers, butchers, and poultry vendors to ensure the availability of all essential items at reasonable prices.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..
MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance
Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..
UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council
Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties
US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO
Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstructio ..
WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FD launches campaign to ensure quality food items during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs reviews construction work at Ahmed Faraz park2 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan arrives to warm welcome on two-day visit11 hours ago
-
Agents of change failed to match CM Maryam's achievements: Azma Bokhari11 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather11 hours ago
-
PTI’s submission of dossier to IMF another attempt to destabilize economy: Hanif11 hours ago
-
Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders12 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee12 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports 2nd polio case12 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce traffic rules12 hours ago
-
President, PM congratulate nation on Pakistan cricket team’s victory over South Africa12 hours ago
-
Shab-e-Baraat to be observed in Hyderabad on Thursday12 hours ago