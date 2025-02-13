FD launches campaign to ensure quality food items during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Under the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister, the Food Department (FD) has launched a campaign in the district to ensure affordable and quality food items to the people during Ramazan.

Director Food, Musarat Zaman, District Food Controller, Gulab Gul Khan held a detailed meeting with traders and related businessmen. In the meeting, discussions were held on controlling factors like artificial inflation, hoarding and illegal profiteering during the holy month to provide relief to the people.

Special consultations were also held with the presidents of grocery stores, bakers, butchers, and poultry vendors to ensure the availability of all essential items at reasonable prices.

