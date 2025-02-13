Open Menu

FD Launches Campaign To Ensure Quality Food Items During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 11:30 AM

FD launches campaign to ensure quality food items during Ramazan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Under the public agenda of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister, the Food Department (FD) has launched a campaign in the district to ensure affordable and quality food items to the people during Ramazan.

Director Food, Musarat Zaman, District Food Controller, Gulab Gul Khan held a detailed meeting with traders and related businessmen. In the meeting, discussions were held on controlling factors like artificial inflation, hoarding and illegal profiteering during the holy month to provide relief to the people.

Special consultations were also held with the presidents of grocery stores, bakers, butchers, and poultry vendors to ensure the availability of all essential items at reasonable prices.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

9 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

9 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

9 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

9 hours ago
Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainabili ..

Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..

9 hours ago
 UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

10 hours ago
 Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom ..

Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties

10 hours ago
 US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO

US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO

10 hours ago
 Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for ..

Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstructio ..

10 hours ago
 WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses impo ..

WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation i ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan