FD Launches Drive To Ensure Quality Of Wheat, Flour In District
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the Food Department (FD) has launched a drive to check the quality of wheat and flour in the district.
Following the orders of the Director Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a joint inspection team comprising District Food Controller and Assistant Director Halal Food Authority visited Evergreen Flour Mills located on Small Industrial Estate Dohoda Road here Tuesday.
During the visit, the team made a detailed review of the activities going on in the flour mills and obtained samples of wheat and flour from there.
These samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing as per the standards. In the initial inspection, the flour mills were found to be fully functional.
The officials assured that further legal and administrative action will be taken after receiving the report.
This step is part of the government’s commitment to provide quality and safe food to the public.
