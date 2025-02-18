Open Menu

FD Launches Drive To Ensure Quality Of Wheat, Flour In District

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM

FD launches drive to ensure quality of wheat, flour in district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, the Food Department (FD) has launched a drive to check the quality of wheat and flour in the district.

Following the orders of the Director Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a joint inspection team comprising District Food Controller and Assistant Director Halal Food Authority visited Evergreen Flour Mills located on Small Industrial Estate Dohoda Road here Tuesday.

During the visit, the team made a detailed review of the activities going on in the flour mills and obtained samples of wheat and flour from there.

These samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing as per the standards. In the initial inspection, the flour mills were found to be fully functional.

The officials assured that further legal and administrative action will be taken after receiving the report.

This step is part of the government’s commitment to provide quality and safe food to the public.

Recent Stories

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

48 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

2 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

11 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discus ..

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary of State discuss regional, international deve ..

11 hours ago
 International Property Show opens nominations for ..

International Property Show opens nominations for IPS Awards 2025

12 hours ago
 ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

ASB Capital commences operations in DIFC

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan