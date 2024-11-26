Open Menu

FD Takes Action Against Shopkeepers For Selling Meat On High Prices

November 26, 2024

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) On the special instructions of the Secretary Food Department (FD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Director Food, KP, Musarat Zaman here on Tuesday took a special action against the shopkeepers at Dhoda Chowk for selling meat at high prices.

The department had received complaints in that regard, which were immediately investigated, the official sources said.

In light of the complaints, the food team raided various shops and registered FIRs against the shopkeepers in the concerned police station, they said.

Furthermore, heavy fines would be imposed on the shopkeepers for violating the official prices, they added.

