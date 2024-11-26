FD Takes Action Against Shopkeepers For Selling Meat On High Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) On the special instructions of the Secretary Food Department (FD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Director Food, KP, Musarat Zaman here on Tuesday took a special action against the shopkeepers at Dhoda Chowk for selling meat at high prices.
The department had received complaints in that regard, which were immediately investigated, the official sources said.
In light of the complaints, the food team raided various shops and registered FIRs against the shopkeepers in the concerned police station, they said.
Furthermore, heavy fines would be imposed on the shopkeepers for violating the official prices, they added.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Suthra’ Punjab; outsourcing of sanitation system in progress for four UCs35 seconds ago
-
Dengue bouts continue in KPK as Peshawar mostly affected42 seconds ago
-
Women University opens digital computer lab45 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties5 minutes ago
-
Training on fire safety, first aid held for students11 minutes ago
-
Smog crackdown: 56 shops sealed11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus agree on early realization of bilateral accords in multiple sectors11 minutes ago
-
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits D-Chowk to review security arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Strongly Condemns Attack on Rangers and Police Personnel by Miscreant ..21 minutes ago
-
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest22 minutes ago
-
Muqam strongly condemns attack on Rangers, police personnel31 minutes ago