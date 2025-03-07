Open Menu

FD Teams Visit To Ensue Official Price List, Cleanliness

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, teams of the Food Department (FD) on Friday visited various markets and inspected the prices, quality of meat, milk, curd, grocery stores and other food items.

They also checked cleanliness systems of the markets.

The legal action was taken against shopkeepers who violated the sanitation conditions and government price list.

