FDA Action Against 4 Illegal Housing Colonies
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed offices and demolished structures at four illegal housing societies on canal road here on Friday.
According to official sources, the enforcement team took action in canal villas extension, Roya Block Park, Green Land Farm House, and Express Valley.
The Estate Officer Mian Shahzad Qamar supervised the operation.
