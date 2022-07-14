FDA advises people to check status of schemes before purchasing plots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A complete list of registered housing schemes has been placed at website of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) as people can check status of a colony before purchasing plots.

This was said by Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir while taking notice of complaints of people here on Thursday.

He said the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) advised people to remain attentive while purchasing properties in private housing schemes as some developers were selling plots without fulfilling legal requirements.

He said people could also contact the FDA office for information about housing schemes and colonies, adding that a crackdown was underway against illegal housing colonies and several colonies had so far been sealed over violations.

He said public complaints would be resolved at all cost and illegal private housing schemeswould be discouraged in the interest of people.