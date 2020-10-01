UrduPoint.com
FDA Approves Proposal For Construction Of Residences In FDA City

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:52 PM

FDA approves proposal for construction of residences in FDA city

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) governing body has approved a proposal for construction of residences in the FDA city under the New Pakistan Housing Programm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) governing body has approved a proposal for construction of residences in the FDA city under the New Pakistan Housing Programme.

The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 5 billion. However, the final decision on the project will be taken by higher authorities.

The approval was given in the governing body meeting held with MPA/ Chairman Ch Latif Nazar in the chair here Thursday. MPA Ferdous Rai, Vice Chairman Wasa Sheikh Shahid Javed, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja and other attended the meeting.

Briefing about the project, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said that 523 kanal land was available in the best location in FDA city where 1,488 homes, including 864 homes of five-marla and 624 homes of three-marla could be built with provision of all basic facilities.

He said that all basic facilities, including sewerage, water supply and parks,were part of the proposed project.

Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar lauded the proposed project and said that this project would be a milestone towards provision of low cost homes to people under New Pakistan Housing Programme.

