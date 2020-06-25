FDA approves proposals for 3-year WASA Business Plan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority ()FDA) governing body has given approval of proposals for three-year WASA business Plan/Model (2020-21 to 2023-2024), which had been prepared under the directions of Resource Mobilization Committee, heading by Punjab Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The plan/ model will be presented before the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development for final approval.

In this connection, a governing body meeting was held here Thursday at the FDA committee room, which was presided by Vice Chairman WASA Sh Shahid Javed. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, other members Majid Hussain, Syed Sultan Azam, Yasir Anwar, Nasir Mehmood were also present.

The Finance Department, Planning and Development, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner representatives Mian Parvez Ahmad, Dr,Naveed, Qaiser Javed, Mudassar Hussain, FDA and WASA officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed one-point agenda of WASA Business Plan approval. WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Ch gave a briefing in the meeting and highlighted the salient features of the plan. He said that strenuous efforts were being made to provide the best services of WASA to citizens despite huge financial constraints.