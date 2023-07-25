FDA arranges dengue awareness walk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has arranged a dengue awareness walk here on Tuesday to sensitize the people about this menace.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry led the walk which started from FDA Complex and the participants marched on various city roads.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Chaudhry said that the government was taking serious steps to eliminate the menace of dengue.

However, public cooperation was imperative to achieve this target.

He said that monsoon and rainy season provided suitable sites for dengue breeding. Therefore, the people should take precautionary steps and remove the rainfall and other stagnant water from all sites on urgent basis so that dengue larvae could not grow.

The participants also distributed pamphlets among the general public which had very informative material about control of dengue breeding.