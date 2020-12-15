UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Auctions 43 Shops In Millat Town

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

FDA auctions 43 shops in Millat Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) auctioned 43 shops in Millat Town Commercial Center and collected total revenue of Rs 151.2 million.

A FDA spokesman said that the auction was held in the FDA Complex and Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan supervised the process.

He said that 43 shops of Millat Town Commercial Center were sold in an open auction and the successful bidders were directed to deposit one third of the total plot cost within seven days whereas remaining cost will be received within 30 days after final approval of the auction.

Related Topics

Faisalabad (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

13 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

43 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

58 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.