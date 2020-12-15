FDA auctions 43 shops in Millat Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) auctioned 43 shops in Millat Town Commercial Center and collected total revenue of Rs 151.2 million.

A FDA spokesman said that the auction was held in the FDA Complex and Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan supervised the process.

He said that 43 shops of Millat Town Commercial Center were sold in an open auction and the successful bidders were directed to deposit one third of the total plot cost within seven days whereas remaining cost will be received within 30 days after final approval of the auction.