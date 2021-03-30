FDA bans entry of people in its offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Tuesday imposed a ban on entry of people in its offices in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus.

According to the official sources, the one-window counter would remain functional for acceptance of applications from citizens and providing them information and updates.

According to notification, this step has been taken in the larger interest of the people as well as the staff.

Meanwhile, the FDA authorities directed the officers and staff to wear facemasks and sanitise their hands during duty hours.