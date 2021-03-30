UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Bans Entry Of People In Its Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

FDA bans entry of people in its offices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Tuesday imposed a ban on entry of people in its offices in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus.

According to the official sources, the one-window counter would remain functional for acceptance of applications from citizens and providing them information and updates.

According to notification, this step has been taken in the larger interest of the people as well as the staff.

Meanwhile, the FDA authorities directed the officers and staff to wear facemasks and sanitise their hands during duty hours.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

1 hour ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

1 hour ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

1 hour ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.